Man buys Missouri lottery tickets to scratch with wife at dinner. It left her in shock

When a Missouri man stopped to buy a drink at a convenience store, he also purchased a few lottery tickets to scratch with his wife at dinner that evening.

One of those tickets left her in shock, she later told Missouri Lottery officials.

“I was scratching the ticket and said, ‘Oh, I won!’” she said. “I start looking at the numbers, and I see 100. Then I see a comma. A hundred thousand. I think I was pretty well in shock!”

And her husband was surprised, too.

“He asked, ‘Is that real? There’s no way. That’s fake! Wait – I bought it. I know it’s real!’” she recalled to Missouri Lottery. “It was pretty crazy.”

The couple won a $100,000 prize from a “Holiday Cash” scratchers ticket bought at a Casey’s General Store in Ozark, according to a news release.

Not new to playing the lottery, the couple has an established rule — the spouse who scratches the ticket gets to keep the winnings, officials said. But with a big win, they are making an exception to the rule and splitting the money.

They also plan to donate some of the money to their church and school, officials said.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

