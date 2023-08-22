Man buys several Missouri lottery tickets. The last one had him ‘yelling and screaming’

A Missouri man bought several lottery tickets at a local convenience store — but it’s the one he saved for last that had him shouting in his car.

When he finally got to scratching his $2,000,000 Sizzling Riches game ticket, the Creve Coeur man realized he had won at least $100,000, according to an Aug. 21 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

But he wasn’t done scratching yet.

“I started scratching all the other numbers and was just ecstatic!” the man told lottery officials.

He had won $2 million, according to the release.

“I couldn’t stop yelling and screaming in the car,” he said when claiming his huge prize.

The winning $20 ticket was sold at On The Run in Creve Coeur, part of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

