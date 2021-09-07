Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.

Bates had said the driver of the Tesla fled the scene, but when officers got in contact with the driver, they said Bates actually fabricated the whole event – and there was proof he did.

"Unbeknownst to Bates, Tesla’s record all the footage of their cameras. When Slidell Police officers reviewed the Tesla’s video footage, it became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event," the department said in a statement.

In the video released by the department, Bates can be seen laying on the ground after making contact with the Tesla before being checked on by the driver. The driver then left the scene while Bates continued to lay on the ground.

Officers sided with the Tesla driver and charged Bates with false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man says Tesla hit him, but car's cameras caught him staging accident