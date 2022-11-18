Man called 911 twice to report break-in attempt prior to kidnapping and death, arrest records say

Nov. 17—A Colorado Springs man called 911 twice as his killers were attempting to break into his home, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

On June 10, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified that a body, later identified as Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, was found on Old Stage Road in unincorporated El Paso County.

Hernandez-Uribe, 31, was found dead and dumped alongside the road having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that detectives discovered that, four days earlier on June 6, Hernandez-Uribe made multiple 911 calls reporting a break-in at his home in Colorado Springs.

The first call was placed at 4:44 a.m., when Hernandez-Uribe told police over the phone that he had heard gunshots, glass breaking, and someone knocking on the door, according to the arrest records. When CSPD officers arrived at his home, Hernandez-Uribe explained that his ex-girlfriend was attempting to break in along with three others.

The officers determined the the incident was "non-criminal" and left after speaking with Hernandez-Uribe, according to the affidavit.

A little over an hour later at 6:04 a.m., Hernandez-Uribe placed a second 911 call, telling officers he was "in danger." The affidavit states in the 911 call that he can be heard saying in Spanish "I don't want problems, I have two kids. I didn't do anything ... I didn't mean to."

In response, a female voice can be heard saying "shut up," before the phone call was ended, according to the affidavit.

"When CSPD officers arrived approximately 20 minutes later, they found forced entry to the front door, but Hernandez-Uribe was not present," the affidavit reads.

Police received a search warrant for Hernandez-Uribe's home on June 10 and reviewed surveillance footage of the kidnapping. On the video, which was described in the affidavit, four individuals, one of them with a handgun, can be seen breaking down Hernandez-Uribe's front door and taking him away in a pickup truck.

The four alleged assailants were later determined by police using Facebook and text conversations to be Hernandez-Uribe's ex-girlfriend Yessica Cortes-Barcenas, Braulio Barron-Rubio, Isidro Sarabia-Gonzalez and Ector Sarabia-Cabrera. The affidavit states that Sarabia-Cabrera was the man holding the gun in the surveillance video.

While reviewing Facebook messages, detectives found a video sent by Cortes-Barcenas to Barron-Rubio on June 13 where the four can be heard discussing killing someone, according to the affidavit.

"I only heard, 'put two bullets in and kill him, bring him to me and bury him in the mountains,'" A member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Language Services Unit stated he heard a man say in Spanish.

All four suspects are facing six charges, including second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Cortes-Barcenas, Barron-Rubio and Sarabia-Gonzalez are scheduled to make their first appearances in 4th Judicial District Court on Nov. 30. Sarabia-Cabrera has already made his first court appearance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14.

All four are in El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond.

This is the second set of arrests made in relation to a homicide where the body was found on Old Stage Road in El Paso County. In October, Laina Curtis and Marquis Dunlap were arrested and face charges in the death of Jermaine Trevion Wilson.