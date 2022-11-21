Man called 'Asian pig,' assaulted for refusing to give up seat on NYC subway
New York police are looking for three individuals accused of assaulting an Asian man for refusing to give them his seat on a Manhattan subway.
The incident occurred on the shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
The suspects, which included a man and two women, first approached the 42-year-old male victim and his 41-year-old female companion — who is also Asian — and ordered them to give up their seats.
When the pair refused, the trio allegedly punched and kicked the male victim, causing a small cut on his head.
The perps reportedly exited the train at Times Square. The male victim refused medical attention, according to police.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Police said the trio spewed anti-Asian remarks during the attack, including calling the male victim an “Asian pig.”
Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
Featured Image via New York Police Department
