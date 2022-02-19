This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think
I don't know how much of a Reddit person you are, but there's a wildly popular page on the site called "Am I The Asshole?" and it's exactly what it sounds like — people share their conflicts, and then other users vote on who was wrong in a particular situation. Now a man who posted to the thread is wondering if he's the asshole for a work-related situation, and I MUST know what you think.
Here's what happened, as told by the worker, user u/cbillard86:
"My boss asked me personally if I could recommend someone for the job. I had a friend in mind, and arranged for them to meet my boss and discuss employment. I earn a much lower than industry standard salary, because of the rural location. However, because my friend would be relocating here, my boss offered her 165% of my salary and an additional week of vacation," u/cbillard explained.
"When I called my boss out, he told me that both myself and the friend he offered the position to were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary. I do understand that's a bit taboo, but I deliberately used the word 'friend' when passing on my friend's information to my boss. AITA here??"
After posting, the original poster gave some more background information about their job:
They also added that when they "called out" their boss, they had asked for a raise.
About 95% of people on the thread were in agreement that u/cbillard was NOT the asshole. One user, u/grouchybear99, pointed out that there are literal laws that allow salary discussion.
"Not the asshole. Per the National Labor Relations Act, discussing salary is allowed, and your boss/company would be violating federal laws by banning it," the user said.
Another user, u/0biterdicta, agreed that the boss was in the wrong here, and advised the original poster to find a new job.
"Not the asshole. He doesn't want you discussing salary so he can underpay you without you complaining. I suggest you start looking for a new gig."
Someone else, who goes by u/Juamocoustic, even chimed in with ALL the reasons the original poster was not the asshole.
"You've been loyal to the same company for 10 years. Since internal raises always move slower than salary increases when switching jobs, you've probably gotten a bit behind the average over time. You've essentially availed your boss of having to search for a new and highly skilled employee, which can be very costly. Upon hearing about your mistreatment, your boss is aggravated and wants to punish you instead of making things right. Your boss is essentially abusing you. Look for something better. NTA."
Yet a few people had to think about their responses. One user, u/WearifulSole, deliberated on why salaries may differ for the same job, but ultimately voted NTA.
"I was so ready to say YTA (you're the asshole) because different locations often have different wage standards. For example, the highest my position is paid in my city is $40/hr., but if I moved only a couple hours [away] that cap rises to $55/hr., so I could see it. However, given your circumstances I'd say NTA (not the asshole), and remember kids, the only person that benefits from you not sharing your wage is your employer, so share share share away."
Now I need to know what you think:
Do you think u/cbillard86 was the asshole for calling out their boss in this situation?
