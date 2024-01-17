Man called family the day before Thanksgiving, then vanished, Massachusetts cops say

A man who disappeared almost two months ago is still missing, Massachusetts police said.

The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for John Wesley, a 57-year-old Boston resident, Jan. 15 on X, formerly known as Twitter. His family hadn’t heard from him since the day before Thanksgiving when he said he was traveling to Braintree, a town about 15 miles southeast of Boston.

That call was at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said. The next day — Thanksgiving — Wesley was nowhere to be found, according to police.

Wesley is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 300 pounds, police said. He is bald with facial hair and green eyes, according to police.

The man dresses in jeans and sweatshirts usually, according to the department. He sometimes visits the Malden area along Broadway Street, police said.

The Boston Police Department did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for further comment.

Information on Wesley’s whereabouts can be shared by contacting 617-343-5619. If anyone prefers to remain anonymous, they can reach out to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

