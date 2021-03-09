Man called homicide victim of fire that started in dead woman’s room, coroner says

Noah Feit
·2 min read

One of the two people who died in a house fire over the weekend was a homicide victim, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

Avery Smullen’s death was ruled a homicide, Coroner David West said in a news release. No ruling has been made in the death of Jeanette Richardson.

The fire started in Richardson’s bedroom, according to the news release.

Autopsies were performed Monday in Newberry, West said.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Camden Fire Department responded to a 911 call about the blaze at 505 Lyttleton St., according to the release. That’s near Broad Street/U.S. 521, and about 2 miles from Exit 98 on Interstate 20.

A third resident was outside the home, and bystanders were holding her back from going back into the burning building, West said.

Firefighters found Smullen, who owned the home, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was dead on arrival, according to the release.

Richardson’s body was found in a bed, West said.

Arson investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted members of the Camden Police Department, and they determined the fire started in Richardson’s bedroom, according to the release.

Smullen, 65, and Richardson, 48, both died from smoke and soot inhalation. Richardson also suffered burns, West said.

Information on what caused the fire was not available, and police and the coroner’s office are waiting for lab results from SLED’s examination.

In a separate and unrelated incident, the bodies of Steven and Nancy Hales were found on Jan. 10 at a burning home in the 1600 block of Lyttleton Street, about a mile away from Friday’s fire. In that incident, Thomas Dwayne Knotts was charged with two counts of murder, as police said foul play and not the fire killed the Hales.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • The Queen Breaks Silence Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bombshell Interview

    Buckingham Palace has broken its silence following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive CBS interview on Sunday. In a statement on behalf of the Queen that was released Tuesday evening, U.K. time, the Palace said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for […]

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to beam its Starlink satellite internet to ships, planes, trucks, and RVs - but not Teslas, because the antennas required are too big

    Elon Musk's SpaceX filed an FCC request for the expansion of Starlink into the automotive industry. This wouldn't cover Tesla cars, Musk said.

  • Bikini clad Russians compete in cryathlon

    Russians are competing in bikini jogging, skiing and ice swimmingIt is called a cryathlon"I got a ton of positive emotions after the four stage of the cryathlon. I think the best thing was a swim after jogging and skiing."Fans believe it helps you stay healthythrough enduring cold temperatures during exerciseEven some spectators were convinced"We also want to do this. I think in two years we will try it."

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry news: Buckingham Palace release statement on Royal family racism claims - live reaction

    Perception v reality | What world missed during five key revelations Britons' sympathies still lie with the Queen, poll finds Celia Walden | Meghan deserves an Oscar for that performance Camilla Tominey | Harry lit dynamite that will cause greatest devastation of all Judith Woods | What you think about Meghan’s interview says more about you ITV boss slaps down Piers Morgan in Meghan interview row Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." Follow the reaction to the interview here all day as the aftermath continues.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Trump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • 'WandaVision' director said there was a deleted scene in the finale where the rabbit turned into a demon

    In the "WandaVision" deleted scene, Darcy, Monica, and Ralph would have found Agatha's rabbit - who then would have transformed into a demon.

  • Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Prince Harry says he was living off an inheritance left to him by Princess Diana after he was financially cut off by his family

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he thought his mother "saw it coming" after her own experience with the royal family.

  • Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

    Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

  • How Canadian soldiers set 2 records for longest sniper kill during the first major battle in Afghanistan

    Operation Anaconda demonstrated the skill and bravery of US special-operations forces, their international partners, and local Afghan fighters.

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle