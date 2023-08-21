Man calling himself ‘Uniontown Ninja’ attacks 15-year-old boy over sandwich, PA cops say

A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man is accused of assaulting a teenage boy in Menallen Township, according to state police.

An officer with the Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address in Menallen at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 19, a police news release said.

The man, who identified himself as the “Uniontown Ninja,” is accused of punching a 15-year-old and hitting the boy’s head against a wall several times because he “did not make him a sandwich,” police said.

Uniontown is a community a short distance away from Menallen.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest, the release said.

He is facing charges of simple assault and harassment, WPXI reported.

Menallen is roughly 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.

