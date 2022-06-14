Man calls 911 to report he killed roommate in a gunfight, Washington cops say

A man fatally shot his roommate after the two got into a gunfight at their Washington home, a sheriff’s office said.

After the shooting, the man called 911 and told the responder the two had been fighting when they pulled out their guns and fired at each other around 7:04 p.m., Monday, June 13 at their home in Yacolt, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

When deputies came to the home, they found the roommate dead. His body was taken to the medical examiner, deputies said.

His identity has not been released.

The 911 caller cooperated with authorities, deputies said, and as of June 14 he has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said there are no other suspects and the public is not in danger.

Yacolt is near the Washington-Oregon border, about 30 miles north of Vancouver.

