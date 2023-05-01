Man calls 911 to say wife shot him while two kids were at home, Arizona police say

A woman is accused of shooting her husband during an argument while two children were home, Arizona police said.

The husband called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, saying his wife had shot him, the Buckeye Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The two were arguing when the wife grabbed a “handgun and fired at the husband,” according to police.

The man had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators interviewed the 29-year-old woman, who remained on scene, police said.

The wife was arrested and is facing aggravated assault charges, according to an April 29 Facebook post from the department.

Police said they contacted the Department of Child Services.

Buckeye is about 35 miles southwest of Phoenix.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

