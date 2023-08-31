Man calls deputies for gunshot wound, turns out to be suspect from earlier Harrison Twp. shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Republic and Gant Drive to reports of shots fired, according to a media release.

When deputies arrived they found a man who said another man shot at him while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1900 block of Republic Drive.

The complainant returned fire, for which he had a valid Ohio Concealed Carry Permit.

The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 4300 block of Fair Oaks Road to reports of a man asking for a medic for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Deputies determined this was the suspect from the shooting on Republic Drive who ran from the scene.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his wound, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

