Man who calls himself 'Hercules' curses at Butler Co. judge, makes violent threats

May 9—HAMILTON — A Butler County inmate and a Butler County judge exchanged heated words Monday morning.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens ordered a short recess during a hearing and when he returned, everyone in the courtroom was told to stand. Everyone followed the orders except Brian Allen Davis, who was sitting in the jury box with seven other inmates.

Davis, 41, of Middletown, was charged with trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, on Jan. 29. He was arraigned on March 2 and released on an own recognizance bond, according to court records. A bench warrant was issued and he was arrested on May 4, according to records.

When a Butler County Sheriff's deputy noticed that Davis remained seated when told to stand, he was asked his name. He told the deputy his name was "Hercules."

Davis then threatened to commit some violence, though he didn't direct his threat to any individual, and Stephens said he was in contempt of court. As Davis was being led out of the courtroom, he continued cursing at the judge.

Stephens responded: "You will at sentencing."

When his attorney Jim Hardin walked back to the courtroom, Stephens told him to go downstairs and meet with his client.

"He's a real live wire," the judge said.

Hardin later told the judge that Davis, who was there for a pretrial hearing, wanted to apologize for his actions.