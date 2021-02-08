Man who calls himself ‘radical jew slayer’ arrested in Grand Prairie by FBI

A Grand Prairie man who called himself a “radical jew slayer” and posted in Neo-Nazi groups was arrested Friday by the FBI, the Department of Justice said in a press release Monday.

Christian Michael Mackey, 20, was charged with unlawful sale of a firearm. Undercover FBI agents spoke with Mackey, who said he wanted to sell his rifle and purchase another firearm, according to the release.

An undercover agent offered to facilitate the sale of Mackey’s gun, but warned the person who wanted to buy it was a felon. Mackey told the agent he “could care less” who bought his gun, according to the announcement from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Mackey met up with the man, who was a paid FBI source with multiple felony convictions, at a Grand Prairie gas station. He sold him the gun for $800 and asked if the man was “based” — a term used to indicate an embrace of white supremacist ideology, the FBI said. He also said he knew the source was a felon but did not care.

Mackey was taken into custody immediately after the sale.

According to the FBI, Mackey appeared intent on killing members of the Jewish faith. He regularly posted in online chats organized by the Iron Youth, a Neo-Nazi white nationalist group dedicated to national socialism, militancy and political terror. The group espouses “siege” ideology – using a series of anti-government terrorist attacks to instigate a race war.

On Instagram, Mackey said he liked “control and killing,” called himself a “radical jew slayer,” and vowed he would “die attacking the sustem [sic].” He urged fellow group members to kill Jews and African Americans.

Mackey made his initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez on Monday. A detention hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Shah said in the press release that Mackey’s sale of an AM-15 to a convicted felon could have put lives at risk.

“Although adherence to a repugnant ideology is not a crime in and of itself, unlawful sale is,” Shah said. “And we are determined to hold Mr. Mackey accountable.”

If convicted, Mackey faces up to 10 years in federal prison. If convicted, as a felon, he would be permanently barred from owning a firearm.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation – Dallas’s Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Dana and Nicole Hammond are prosecuting the case.