Man who calls himself ‘Uniontown Ninja’ attacks teenager who did not make him sandwich

A Fayette County man is facing charges after state police say he attacked a teenager who did not make him a sandwich.

State police say the attack happened on Tex Lane in New Salem on Saturday.

Justin Jellots, 39, was allegedly responsible for the attack.

Police say Jellots punched the boy in the face and hit his head on a wall several times.

When troopers asked Jellots what his name was when they were responding he told them he was the “Uniontown Ninja.”

Jellots faces simple assault and harassment charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally 2 men facing charges after fatal shooting in Homestead, police chase that ended in West Mifflin Tiki boat captain, family aboard help save woman from river in Pittsburgh VIDEO: 3 houses damaged in Plum Borough explosion will be torn down, county officials say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts