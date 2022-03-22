Man came to Bluffton, says he killed roommate in Savannah before killing himself, police say

A man came to Bluffton to visit a friend last week and admitted to killing his roommate in Savannah before fatally shooting himself, according to a police report.

Steven Kinnas, of Savannah, Georgia, was found dead at a home on Sugaree Drive off of Simmonsville Road in Bluffton during the early morning hours of March 17, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Kinnas’ friend reported to deputies that Kinnas paid her a late night visit and told her that he had killed his roommate in Savannah, the report said. Kinnas had driven to Bluffton in his roommate’s car, she said.

The report details that Kinnas was suicidal and then killed himself in the female friend’s home, according to the report.

On the same day, the Chatham County Police Department found an adult male homicide victim in the 200 block of Quacco Trail in Savannah, according to a press release.

“Chatham County Police Department Officers received Information about a homicide where the suspect — who was known to the victim — later committed suicide at another location,” the release said.

The police agency did not answer questions regarding the homicide, the victim, or the status of the investigation.

Employees with Chatham County Coroner David Campbell’s office refused to answer any questions and declined to release information on the homicide victim. Campbell could not be reached.

But according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the name of the deceased was Brandon Schvarcz of Savannah. He was identified as Kinnas’ roommate in the police report.

As of Friday, the Chatham County Police Department said it was still investigating.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health emergency, the S.C. Department of Mental Health has a 24/7 crisis response line to call at 833-364-2274. Help can also be found by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.