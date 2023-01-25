Man captured after car chase by police

Jan. 24—KERNERSVILLE — A Winston-Salem man is accused of leading Kernersville police and other law enforcement officers on a chase in eastern Forsyth County on Monday morning.

A Kernersville Police Department officer pulled over a motorist at 9:20 a.m. at Justice Street near the intersection with Bodenhamer Street, but as the officer approached the car, it sped away, police said.

Officers pursued the car, which went onto Interstate 40 heading west.

Officers broke off the pursuit for the safety of the public, and the car continued west on I-40 before going off the side of the highway into a ravine, where the driver ran into nearby woods, police said.

A Kernersville Police Department K-9 unit tracked the man into a nearby residential neighborhood, where Daquan Dewayne Glover, 27 was taken into custody without incident, police said. Glover was taken to Kernersville Medical Center as a precaution.

After a medical check, Glover was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, resisting and delaying an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and driving while license revoked.

Glover was detained in the Forsyth County Jail in Winston-Salem. Bond was set at $200,000 secured.

No one was injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office helped Kernersville police.