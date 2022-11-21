Man captured by police in West Memphis homicide, police say

A man wanted for murder was captured by police.

25-year-old Lorenzo Allen was wanted for a homicide that took place on Oct. 29 at approximately 10:55 p.m., in West Memphis.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Donna Christley, shot and under a carport.

Christley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Allen was wanted for capital murder, terroristic acts, and 5 counts of aggravated assault.

