Man captured in Taiwan after taking $3M from account in California home invasion, police say

A man accused of transferring $3 million from a woman's account in a brazen home invasion in San Francisco is back in California after his capture in Taiwan, police said.

Tianze Zhang, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, was booked Friday on suspicion of first-degree burglary, kidnapping for ransom, and making criminal threats, according to San Francisco County Jail records.

It wasn't clear if he has legal representation in the case. The San Francisco Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said Zhang is the person who, on the evening of March 16, broke into a home in Bernal Heights, assaulted its sole occupant, restrained her, and threatened her until he had enough information to take $3 million from her account via transfers.

“The suspect demanded money from the victim, brandished a weapon, and threatened further harm if she did not cooperate," the San Francisco Police Department said in a written statement.

The suspect fled with the victim's cellphones, police said. The victim was injured in the home invasion, they said.

San Francisco police said that, with the help of the FBI and international law enforcement, burglary detectives found Zhang in Taiwan, where he was detained until city detectives could retrieve him.

The department said the case remained under investigation.

Zhang was being held without bail. No upcoming court dates were listed in his jail records.