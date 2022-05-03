Man’s car catches fire after Seattle road rage shooting

A man’s car caught fire after a road rage shooting in Seattle, according to Seattle police.

On Sunday at about 2:28 a.m., the victim was driving home from the Capitol Hill area when he accidently cut off another driver.

A man in another car then pulled up next to the victim and said he was going to kill him. He then fired six shots at the victim, hitting his car twice.

The victim, who was not hurt, then drove away from the gunman.

When he got to the area of 15th Avenue South and South Dakota Street, he noticed his car was on fire. When officers arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire.

The victim was not hurt.

It is not known if the cause of the fire was related to the gunshots that hit the car.

