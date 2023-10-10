Man in car dies from multiple gunshots in Rancho Cordova. Deputies say it was gang-related

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Rancho Cordova after a man was found dead in a car Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Coloma Road at 9:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, the Sheriff’s Office said. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies performed CPR but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, he said.

Homicide detectives, who responded to the scene and canvassed the area, believe the shooting was gang-related. No suspect information was released Tuesday night.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.