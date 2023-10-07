Man carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in DeKalb restaurant parking lot, police say

Police in DeKalb County are searching for an armed carjacker after a man’s car was stolen on Friday night.

Officers were called to an area of North Decatur Road just before 11:30 p.m. for an armed robbery.

Channel 2 Action News crews found several police units investigating in the parking lot of a Blaze Pizza on North Decatur Road.

Investigators say the 39-year-old victim was sitting in his car when someone approached him and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.

The man ran away from his car but fell and hurt his hands.

The carjacker drove off in the man’s car.

Police have not been able to identify the suspected carjacker.

