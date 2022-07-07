Man carjacked MIFA Meals on Wheels vehicle with a knife, MPD says

Police said a Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) worker was carjacked while delivering food for Meals on Wheels, a program that provides meals to the elderly.

Officers said 42-year-old Willie D. Conway was arrested for the crime. Conway is charged with carjacking. Police said the carjacking happened on Fernwood Avenue in South Memphis.

Investigators said Conway spotted the worker, engaged in a conversation and pulled a knife on the worker, ordering her out of the marked company vehicle.

Police said Conway then took off. Officers said they spotted the vehicle near Riverside and Joubert Avenue in South Memphis. A neighbor who lives on Joubert said he gave police surveillance footage.

Investigators said they have footage that shows Conway running into a home on Joubert Avenue.

“They said, ‘Can we search your house?’ and he’s crazy. He said ‘I want a lawyer’. So, that’s what took them so long. But, I said ‘No, this is not his house. He just got out (jail) in January. This is my house,’” said Conway’s mother.

The mother said her son lives with mental challenges.

MIFA said the worker was not harmed physically but is deeply disturbed by what happened.

MIFA said less than two weeks ago an elderly couple was also carjacked.

A representative of MIFA said the couple pulled up to a home, the wife got out to deliver the meal when the suspect pulled a gun on the husband.

The crook allegedly stole the couple’s garage door opener out of the wife’s purse, went to the couple’s home, and stole another vehicle.

MIFA said it is working with the Memphis Police Department on safety training for its volunteers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: