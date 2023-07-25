Man carjacked near Halloran Park in Stoughton after responding to online ad

STOUGHTON — Stoughton police responded to a carjacking Monday night near Halloran Park, Police Chief Donna McNamara said.

The carjacking occurred shortly before 6 p.m., when the victim, a 40-year-old man, responded to an online ad of someone seeking plumbing assistance. But when the victim pulled up to the address, near the intersection of Pierce and Leach streets, no one was there.

Stoughton officers, in collaboration with Boston Police Department, were able to use the latest tracking technology to locate the vehicle in Boston.

After the victim called the person who had requested plumbing services, a Black man with a stocky build approached the victim’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee, brandishing a gun, police said. After taking the uninjured victim’s wallet and cellphone, the carjacker drove away at a high speed.

Stoughton officers, in collaboration with Boston Police Department, were able to use the latest tracking technology to locate the vehicle in Boston, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Junior Joseph, 34, accelerated in reverse and hit the police cruiser.

According to reporting by The Enterprise's media partner WCVB, officers spotted the stolen Jeep around 7 p.m. that same night while patrolling Roxbury in the area of Horadan Way and Cornelia Court. The suspect, later identified as Junior Joseph, 34, accelerated in reverse and hit the police cruiser, police said.

Officials said a firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle and Joseph was taken into custody.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with cancelled registration, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The Stoughton Police Department's investigation remains active and ongoing.

Enterprise staff writer Amelia Stern can be reached by email at astern@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Stoughton police investigating carjacking near Halloran Park