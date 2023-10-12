Man carjacked rideshare driver after argument over whether his dog could be in the car, Washington police say

A 19-year-old man accused of stealing a rideshare vehicle after arguing with the driver about the suspect's dog was arrested Wednesday, according to police in Washington, D.C.

The man was charged with unarmed carjacking and robbery, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, when the rideshare driver picked up the suspect and the suspect tried to bring his dog into the vehicle, police said.

“When the victim told the suspect that his dog was not allowed in the car, the suspect threatened to mace the victim,” police said. “During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim, dragged her from the car, robbed her of her phone, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

The man was being held at a police station Wednesday night, according to a representative at the facility.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

