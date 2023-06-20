Man carjacked, robbed at gunpoint by two juveniles in Peoria

PEORIA — A man flagged down police on the 1000 block of West Lake Avenue early Tuesday morning and told police he had been carjacked and robbed by two juveniles.

The male victim told police at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday morning he was robbed and had his vehicle stolen by the juveniles in the 4200 block of North Knollridge Road.

The juveniles were reportedly wearing facemasks and had guns, the victim told police. He was assaulted and had his personal belongings stolen. He suffered minor injuries.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the 800 block of West Crestwood Drive.

Officers could not find the suspects after a search of the area.

The incident is being investigated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Peoria, Illinois