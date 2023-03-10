Man carjacked in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood

A man was carjacked in the Cherry Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint near Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital around 9:15 a.m.

When police arrived at the intersection of East Cherry Street and 18th Avenue East, they spoke to the 49-year-old man who was carjacked. He told police he parked his car and when he came back, a man was in the driver’s seat. He confronted the man and another man came up and pointed a gun at him.

The 49-year-old man was able to escape and called 911.

The alleged carjackers drove off last seen heading eastbound on East Cherry Street. Officers searched the area but did not find them.

Police later recovered the car near the intersection of 14th Avenue South and South Ferdinand Street.

SPD Robbery Detectives will investigate this case.

If anyone has information about this case, contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.







