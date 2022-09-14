Man carjacked twice in front of his Pittsburgh home shares his story

Robert Dunham said on Monday at 9:00 a.m. when he went to get his car from the lot next to his house, a gunman was waiting inside.

The gunman put one arm around the man’s neck and then placed the gun to his head and said, “Give me your keys and phone.”

Dunham, scared for his life, willingly gave up his keys and phone, but was left with no way to call for help. He was forced to walk nearly a mile before he could call the police.

WATCH Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the twist that helped police identify his attacker.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County councilmember banned from Airbnb for life due to ‘criminal records match’ Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Turtle Creek VIDEO: Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts