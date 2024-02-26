Man carjacks former classmate at gunpoint, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Berkeley police claim a man was held up and carjacked last weekend by a former classmate after picking him up.

According to the Berkeley Police Department’s probable cause statement, the crime took place on February 17 at the intersection of Hatina Drive and Midwood Avenue.

The victim told police he’d just picked up an old classmate, Darrell Bryant (age not provided). When they got to the intersection, the victim said Bryant took out two guns, placed one on his lap and pointed the other at him.

Bryant demanded the victim’s cellphone and told him to get out of the car. The victim complied, and Bryant drove off in the victim’s car with his phone.

Police claim the victim’s phone and car were later found near Bryant’s home.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bryant with vehicle hijacking, armed criminal action, and stealing – $750 or more. Bryant remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

