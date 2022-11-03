Man carjacks, kidnaps friend after getting kicked out of music hall, police say

A man who tried to help out a friend was repaid with terrifying moments Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 33-year-old Dartavius Fason was asked to leave the Rock House Live on Raleigh Lagrange Road on November 1.

Fason’s friend told police that he agreed to give Fason a ride home after he was kicked out of the music hall.

But, when the friend got into his 2005 Lincoln Towncar, Fason got into the backseat and put a gun to his friend’s head, according to Fason’s arrest affidavit.

The friend told police that Fason then forced him to drive to several locations, threatening to kill him the entire time.

The pair eventually wound up at University and Wellons where the friend was able to stop his car, grab his keys and escape, court records show.

Officers searched the area and found Fason hiding in some bushes on Wellons Avenue, Memphis Police said.

His friend picked Fason out of a photo lineup and Fason admitted to being in the vehicle with his friend, according to police.

Fason was charged with carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

