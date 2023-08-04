Man carjacks mom in Taco Bell drive-thru with her 3 kids in the car, Ohio sheriff says

A mom was in a Taco Bell drive-thru line with her three children when a man forced his way into her vehicle, authorities in Ohio said.

The mother struggled with the 44-year-old man, but he managed to take over the vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 3, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He then tried driving off while the three kids — ages 2, 5 and 6 — were still inside, officials said.

The man crashed into the fast food restaurant and let out the two older kids, according to the news release. Then he is accused of driving away with the toddler.

Authorities said he drove to a Circle K gas station, where he abandoned the 2-year-old child and continued onto Interstate 77.

Deputies chased the man south on the interstate, then north, before he continued into Akron and left the vehicle, according to the release. Deputies said he ran into a wooded area.

Deputies and officers with the Akron Police Department chased after him and eventually arrested him, officials said. One deputy was taken to a hospital, though authorities did not say how he was injured or the status of his condition.

Investigators said they learned a carjacking spree began earlier that day when the man carjacked a vehicle in Akron and later ran out of gas while in Green. He went to a BP gas station and tried to steal another vehicle, according to the release.

The carjacking attempt was unsuccessful, officials said, so he ran to the Taco Bell where he is accused of carjacking the mother’s car.

The Cuyahoga Falls man faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Cuyahoga Falls is about five miles northeast of Akron and 15 miles north of Green.

