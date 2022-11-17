Man carjacks, robs Tinder date at gunpoint, police say

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing a woman he met through Tinder.

On Dec. 28, 2021, a woman contacted a man on Tinder to arrange a date to meet up, according to an affidavit.

The two met at an agreed location.

According to the affidavit, the man, identified as Elijah Scott, got into passenger seat of the woman’s car armed with a handgun.

He allegedly demanded her money and phone while pointing the gun at her.

The woman got out of the car and screamed for help, and Scott drove away in her car.

The next day, the victim identified Scott as the person who carjacked her.

He’s charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm, and aggravated robbery, records show.

