Man carjacks SUV and a woman with dementia was still inside, Georgia cops say

An 86-year-old woman is missing after a man carjacked the vehicle she was sitting in and drove off on Thursday, Dec. 8, Georgia police said.

Shirley Jenkins McCurry, who has dementia, was sitting in a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue in the 7800 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro, Georgia, when a man was seen climbing into the SUV and driving off with McCurry still inside, Clayton County Police shared in a news release.

Police have not located McCurry and are asking the public for help, according to the release.

The carjacked vehicle has a Georgia tag reading CTW6796, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen on surveillance cameras at 4:29 p.m. in the area of Marietta and Means streets in Atlanta, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

