Man carjacks woman, gets in shootout with police in Forest Park

A Forest Park police officer was injured and a suspect was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting near a Chick-fil-A Monday.

Police said they were called to respond to an accident with injuries. While they were on their way, officers were flagged down about an armed man near the 2800 block of Jonesboro Road.

When they got to the scene, officers tried to talk to the suspect, who began shooting at them. Officers fired back, shooting the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition has not been released.

The investigation determined that the suspect carjacked a woman at a nearby Texaco and then got into a crash with a semi-truck a few blocks away. The suspect then waved the gun at the semi driver before getting into a shootout with police.

The suspect was in surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital.

One officer was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The officer’s name has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.