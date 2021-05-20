Man with long gun arrested in Loop after violent attacks
Police arrested a man carrying a long gun in downtown Chicago with a bag full of ammunition after he allegedly attacked two women in the Loop.
Police arrested a man carrying a long gun in downtown Chicago with a bag full of ammunition after he allegedly attacked two women in the Loop.
As carjackings are on the rise in Maryland and in the Washington, D.C., area, state and federal leaders are working on tracking down criminals who cross between jurisdictions, committing the same crime.
A man carjacked a woman with a rifle and then assaulted another woman walking in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning, police said.
Chicago police are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in a Ravenswood construction area.
Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police board has announced a unanimous vote of no confidence in Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter
BBC Panorama has finally aired the results of its own internal probe into Martin Bashir’s infamous interview with Princess Diana. Thursday night’s episode of the long-running investigative series, titled “Princess Diana, Martin Bashir and the BBC,” detailed the inside story of how Bashir obtained the candid sit-down, as well as the BBC’s response upon discovering […]
“If I was concerned before, I am shocked and amazed now,” Sen. Dick Harpootlian said after a tense 3 ½-hour hearing where a joint panel of lawmakers grilled DJJ Director Freddie Pough about a recent audit report that identified numerous problems at the agency.
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -The African Union on Thursday called for civilian and military leaders in Chad to share power until elections can be organised following the death of President Idriss Deby and subsequent military takeover last month. In a statement, the AU's Peace and Security Council "underscored the imperative of an inclusive and consensual transition process in Chad run by civilians, with a clear separation of roles and functions between the transitional government and Transitional Military Council (CMT)". "The division of tasks will be done clearly and pragmatically so that everyone goes to work to meet Chadians' expectations for peace and free and peaceful elections," General Azem Bermandoa Agouna told Reuters.
Many Marylanders are celebrating the loosened face mask order, but for some, the changes come with heightened anxiety.
‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson
‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says
The "Vax & Scratch" lottery, launched to encourage more people to gat vaccinated against COVID-19, will also have smaller prizes.
Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign. "Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50," AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.
Representatives face fines for defying Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that masks are worn in chamber
Knowing it would make police search easier, girl smeared attacker with blue slime
Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup. The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period, killing off a penalty at the start overtime and winning it. Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.
The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old
Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says
Bus driver sacked after caught on camera slapping little girl who removed mask