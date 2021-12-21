Man carried stolen handgun inside restaurant, police say

Dec. 21—A Hollsopple man was charged on Monday with receiving stolen property after police said they found him with a handgun in his wasteband while working at a Wendy's restaurant on Scalp Avenue.

Richland Township police charged Tyler Jordan Peifer, 29, of the 800 block of South Main Street, with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, police were investigating a criminal case when they spoke with Peifer who was working at Wendy's.

Police allege that Peifer was carrying a stolen 9mm Glock 19 handgun in a concealment holster in his wasteband.

Peifer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.