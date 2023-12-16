Man carrying banana at Union County grocery store wanted for robbery

STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stallings Police are seeking a man who is on camera holding a banana. But he also apparently is wanted for strong-armed robbery.

Officers say they were dispatched to the Harris Teeter on Stevens Mill Road in reference to a strong-armed robbery.

If you are able to identify the individual in this picture, contact Det. Smith at 704-821-0300. And how was the banana involved? Officers say it was a coincidence.

Stallings Police have turned off comments on their Facebook post about the incident.

