Man carrying plank of wood wanted for striking, shoving straphanger onto NYC subway tracks

A man carrying a large wooden plank as he walked through a lower Manhattan train station struck and shoved a 28-year-old man onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack, police said Friday.

Cops released surveillance images of the man at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall stop shortly before the Wednesday morning attack at the station’s 4/5/6 platform.

The victim was standing on the platform about 10:15 a.m. when the suspect walked up and hit him from behind “with an unknown object,” cops said. He then pushed the victim, sending him stumbling off the platform onto the subway tracks for the No. 6 line.

The man ran off and fled the station. Cops believe he walloped the stranger with the plank of wood he was holding in his right hand, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The victim was able to get back onto the platform before a train entered the station, cops said. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

He told police he didn’t know the man who attacked him, nor had any interaction with him before being shoved onto the tracks.

No arrests have been made.

Police investigating the attack recovered surveillance footage of the suspect. He’s described as Asian and was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, blue sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Cops on Friday released surveillance images of the suspects in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.