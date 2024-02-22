Man carrying shotgun in cardboard box kills 2 men in bowling alley, Nebraska cops say

Two people have been arrested after Nebraska police say a man walked into a bowling alley with a shotgun and killed two men.

Alias Reed, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and robbery. His girlfriend, Kaylyne Sweazy, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Highway Patrol.

On Feb. 20, Reed walked into Curt’s Lanes & Dining bowling alley in Bloomfield with a shotgun in a cardboard box and shot and killed two men, according to arrest records, KTIV reported.

The two men killed were identified as Curtis Strom, 77, and William Reffett, 49, officials said.

Reed told investigators he went to the bowling alley with the intention of killing the men, according to KTIV.

Reed told Reffett he was going to rob him, KOLN reported. The men walked to the back of the business, and Reed shot both men in the head, the outlet reported, citing court records.

“Curt Strom, a hard working business owner for 50 years, has cooked and fed our community and had a big heart that has helped people in time of need. He was well known all around and has always laughed and joked around with everyone,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Strom was the owner of the bowling alley, according to KTIV.

“Will words can’t describe how I feel. I loved you so much and thank God for allowing the years together we had to spend as a family. I will forever love and remember you,” a person wrote on Facebook about Reffett.

After the shooting, Reed took money out of their wallets and from the register and left, the news outlet reported.

Later, troopers found the shotgun in a ditch several miles away, according to officials. Investigators believe Reed and Sweazy traveled together to get rid of it.

Authorities say they found Reed shortly after the shooting and took him into custody.

The same day, Reed and Sweazy were fighting in court over a custody issue, according to news outlets.

The couple was attempting to get their newborn baby back after the child was placed in the state’s care, KTIV reported.

A motion was filed on behalf of Sweazy to have an adjudication hearing for the child’s custody moved up to March 7. The motion was made around noon, hours after the shooting, KOLN reported.

McClatchy News was unable to find an attorney listed for Reed or Sweazy.

