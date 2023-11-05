Man carrying stolen gun, drugs arrested after foot pursuit with officers in McKees Rocks, police say

A man carrying a stolen gun and drugs was arrested in McKees Rocks on Friday, police say.

McKees Rocks Police say they were called to Michael’s Lounge after receiving a tip that Christopher Pollard was trespassing at the business.

When they arrived they found Pollard and say he took off as they were escorting him outside.

Officers chased him on foot and caught up to him on Ann Street.

Police say Pollard was carrying a stolen Glock pistol, cocaine and marijuana. The gun had been modified to be fully automatic.

A man carrying a stolen gun and drugs was arrested in McKees Rocks on Friday, police say.

Pollard was accused of shooting and killing another person at a bar in Stowe Township in 2014 but was acquitted.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man accused in bar fight shooting acquitted of all charges

Pollard was currently wanted on several outstanding parole violation warrants and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after being arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces 1,600 homes in Westmoreland County under precautionary boil advisory Several Christmas-themed pop-up bars open soon in Pittsburgh VIDEO: Brownsville community holds parade for man with terminal illness DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts