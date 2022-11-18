Man carrying a sword and ax entered the New York Times’ office, police say

A man carrying an ax and a sword was removed from the New York Times’ office after he asked to speak with the certain staff members, according to media reports.

The man entered into the lobby of the New York Times’ headquarters, located in a 52-story skyscraper in midtown Manhattan, on Thursday, Nov. 18, according to The Associated Press.

Upon entry, he asked to speak with members of the politics desk, according to the AP, and was denied entry.

The New York City Police Department dispatched officers to the scene around noon after receiving a 911 call about a man wielding a knife, according to Politico.

The man, who did not appear threatening, surrendered his weapons and was held in custody until police arrived on the scene, NBC New York reported.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to the outlet, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

The incident comes as assaults on journalists have increased in recent years, according to the Columbia Journalism Review, and it follows a recent poll that found nearly 60% of Americans view the mainstream media as a threat to democracy.

