Man casts porn on restaurant TV as families eat after youth sports game, Ohio cops say

Three families dining out after a youth basketball tournament called police when they noticed pornography playing on the restaurant television, Ohio officers said.

The group included six children ages 9 to 12, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the Feb. 4 incident at the city of Green establishment.

Detectives determined that another customer, a 30-year-old from Canton, Ohio, used his cellphone to cast pornography onto the TV, deputies said.

The man was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles under the age of 13 and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to deputies.

He was booked at Summit County Jail.

