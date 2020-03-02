Man catches record-shattering trout in New Hampshire

An ice fisherman has shattered the 62-year-old record for the largest lake trout ever caught in New Hampshire. Thomas Knight told the state's Fish and Game Department he had a good feeling that the trout he hauled onto the ice on Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown on Tuesday was bigger than the previous record-holder, a 28-lb. trout caught in 1958.

tom-knight-lg.jpg More

Thomas Knight with his record-breaking trout. New Hampshire Fish and Game Department

The first scale he used to weigh the massive trout maxed out at 30 lbs., so he took it to a package distribution center, where he found out his catch weighed in at 37.7 lbs.

"Most state records, when bested, are done so by only a few ounces. Knight's fish shattered the old record by over 9 pounds," said fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer. "This fish is now the largest lake trout caught in all of New England."

Schafermeyer estimates the 40-inch-long fish was between 50 and 60 years old.

