Man catches two people attempting to burglarize home on security camera, NY cops say

A man watched on his home surveillance system as two strangers attempted to burglarize his home.

However, the technology thwarted the suspects’ plans, police in upstate New York said.

The homeowner received motion alerts from his home security system after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and that’s when he saw the two strangers inside his garage, prompting him to call police, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 29 news release.

He told a dispatcher that “no one had permission to be on the property.”

When police arrived, they saw flashlights emanating from the rear of the garage, the release said.

One suspect was caught by authorities trying to open the home’s rear exterior door while the other was located inside the garage.

As a result, Nicholas Goldpenny, 37, and Nicholas Lussier, 37, were arrested and face charges of one count of second-degree burglary and one count of possession of burglar tools, police said.

They were taken to the Niagara County Jail to be held for an arraignment.

McClatchy News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for further comment.

