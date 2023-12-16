Man, cats, dogs killed in North Port house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire claimed the lives of a North Port man and several pets Saturday afternoon, according to an official release.

North Port Fire Rescue said it responded to an extinguished fire at a home on Trenton Lane.

The emergency was upgraded to a residential structure fire, but when firefighters arrived, they did not see any flames from outside the home.

Officials said when the firefighters got inside, they found that the fire, which started in the home’s kitchen, had already been extinguished.

However, North Port Fire Rescue said smoke and soot were found throughout the structure, along with several bodies.

According to officials, a man was found dead inside a rear bedroom. Two cats and two dogs were also found dead from the fire.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire. The incident is now being investigated by the North Port Police Department and the State Fire Marshal.

