A man caught a 350-pound fish off the coast of Florida that's believed to be at least 50 years old

Maggie Martorell/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently posted a photo on Facebook of a 350-pound Warsaw grouper that a man caught at the end of December.

The agency's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said the fish was caught with a hook and line and estimated that it was at least 50 years old.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

At the end of December, a man reeled in a fish that weighed more than two times the weight of the average US woman.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a picture on Facebook on Friday showing the fisherman standing next to the 350-pound Warsaw grouper.

The fish was caught off the coast of southwestern Florida, using a hook and line, on December 29.

Experts at the agency's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute estimated it was at least 50 years old, making it the oldest one they've ever taken samples of.

According to the agency, Warsaw groupers can grow to a length of 7 1/2 feet and weigh 580 pounds. The largest one caught in Florida weighed 440 pounds.

The institute said it does not encourage fishing for Warsaw groupers because their population numbers in the Gulf of Mexico are unclear.

Read the original article on Insider