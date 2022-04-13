Man caught in alleged catalytic converter theft

Apr. 13—A Marina man was arrested after allegedly being caught while attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Yuba City.

On Monday morning, the Yuba City Police Department received a call from the owner of Garden Highway Auto Clinic in the 600 block of Garden Highway. The owner told the department that he saw a light from a possible flashlight moving around under a vehicle, Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the business, they reported hearing sounds of a Sawzall, a popular power tool commonly used in construction and demolition, Brazil said. When officers began to search the lot, a male later identified as 25-year-old Shawn Melendy of Marina allegedly crawled out from underneath a vehicle and began to run while still holding a Sawzall, Brazil said.

According to the department, officers went after Melendy and apprehended him after a short foot chase.

Brazil said officers later located additional Sawzall blades near two vehicles and a catalytic converter cut from a vehicle that was lying on the ground. Officers also allegedly found another catalytic converter in Melendy's vehicle, Brazil said.

As a result of the incident, Melendy was arrested for possession of burglary tools and grand theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail and the case was given to the Sutter County District Attorney's office for prosecution, Brazil said.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Melendy was not listed as being at Sutter County Jail.