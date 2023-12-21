Man caught with bullet-filled baby diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport, TSA says

This combination of photos provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows 17 bullets security officers found concealed inside a disposable baby diaper on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The Transportation Security Administration caught a man trying to sneak in a loaded baby diaper in his carry-on through LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday.

Normally, while gross and unhygienic, a loaded diaper in a carry-on is not a crime, however this diaper was loaded with bullets.

Security officers found 17 bullets "artfully concealed inside the otherwise clean disposable baby diaper" in the carry-on of a man, who they have no identified, TSA announced in a press release.

The diaper was pulled from the bag after it set off an alarm in an X-ray machine. The man, who authorities said was from Arkansas, initially said that he did not how the bullet laced diaper got in his luggage, but eventually said his girlfriend might have put it in there.

He was cited with unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition by the Port Authority Police.

"Apparently this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight," the press release read.

Other interesting finds by TSA

This isn't the only unique way, passengers have tried to sneak weapons through airport security. Last year, last December, TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught a handgun hidden inside a gutted PlayStation console.

A month before that, agents at Richmond International Airport in Virginia found a knife hidden inside the casing of a laptop.

Other creative ways of transporting weapons through TSA included disassembling handguns and putting them in peanut butter jars or placing a gun inside a chicken.

