Man caught burglarizing Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s

A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing a fast-food restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. for a possible break-in at the McDonald’s at 500 Liberty Avenue in the Central Business District.

Police said that when they arrived, they found the front door shattered and a man inside rifling through a cash register.

That man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty Gov. Wolf continues to push for plan to send checks to Pennsylvanians 2 people hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle, car in Ross Township VIDEO: President Biden to visit Pittsburgh on Labor Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts