Man caught on camera trashing Georgia restaurant after being asked to leave

A man burglarized a restaurant in Jonesboro, GA after being asked to leave.

Authorities said Jack Wade threw a planter through the glass door of the Hen Mother Cookhouse at 11705 Jones Bridge Rd. After that, he trashed the inside of the restaurant, breaking several dishes and other items.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, June 5 officers went to the Hen Mother Cookhouse after reports of an alarm going off.

When they got there, the owners of the restaurant were able to show officers the security footage. The video shows a white man wearing a black sweatshirt with an emblem on the chest, black pants, red tennis shoes, and a black mask covering his face.

The owners said they have had several issues with him over the years and he has a criminal trespass warning for the business complex. The owners recently told Wade to leave the location, or they would call the police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said at 5 a.m. they located Wade at the intersection of Sargent Road and Jones Bridge Road. He was still wearing the clothes he wore in the video.

A detective interviewed Jack and he admitted to breaking in.

Wade then led the detective to an item he had stolen and discarded from the restaurant.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: